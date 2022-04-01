Newly constructed pediatric ward excites mothers in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mothers in Luwero district have expressed excitement at the commissioning of a new pediatric ward at Nsawo RCC medical centre.

The ward was constructed and equipped at a cost of USD 46,000 (165 million Shillings), to boost services at the medical centre, a Rotary founded facility that was built by Nsawo Rotary Community corps with support from the Rotary Club of Muyenga, Wobulenzi, Clayton Valley/Concord Sunrise California USA, Rotary Club of Durango, Colorado USA and the Rotary Club of Ashland, Oregon USA.

The medical centre looks after 9,317 people in the parish of Musaale located in Katikamu sub-county. Although it was specifically formed with the aim of supporting women during childbirth, the centre has been operating with no pediatric ward.

Henry Yiga, the in-charge of Nsawo RCC medical centre says that they receive at least 40 children per month in need of medical attention but due to lack of space, the admitted children share the ward with mothers. He added that they also lacked equipment like tape measures which forced health workers to treat children without proper analysis.

The newly constructed ward will now handle between 40-50 children per day. Yiga is optimistic that the newly commissioned ward will help them to admit more children including premature babies, adding that this comes with a sigh of relief and hope that more lives will be saved.

Diana Nanyonjo, a resident of Mityebiri village says due to the lack of a nearby pediatric centre, they have been walking long distances to access better health services at Luwero and Bombo hospitals. Others complained of congestion in the wards forcing some to resort to self-medication for their children.

Jane Namusisi, a resident of Nsawo village says that the opening up of the ward will reduce cases of children dying as a result of failure to access better health services. The top diseases for children in the area include cough and flu, malaria, diarrhoea and malnutrition.

Herbert Muyinga, the former President of the Rotary Club of Muyenga says that the ward will also offer nutrition services and weekly health camps to mothers to look after their children well. Muyinga says that they also intend to recruit a paediatrician so that she can take care of the ward.

Ronald Mulondo, the Buganda Kingdom representative in Bulemeezi County asked the Luwero district health department to supervise the services of the ward so that it meets the objectives of the funders.

*****

URN