New NIRA board members take oath

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo on Thursday presided over the inauguration of the newly appointed board members of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA). The ceremony took place at High Court in Kampala on Thursday.

James Biribonwa, former commissioner of the Electoral Commission is the new board chairperson.

He will be deputized by Hon. Ruth Nvumetta Kavuma, a representative from the members of the Public on the Board.

NIRA has for nearly a year been operating without a functional Board, following the resignation of Professor Peter Kasenene in March 2018. Professor Kasenene said he had resigned for health reasons.

Others on the Board are; James Saaka, representing the National IT Authority (NITA-U). He is also NITA-U’s Executive Director.

Also on the Board is Bemanya Twebaze, Uganda’s Registrar General and Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Kintu, will be representing the ministry of Internal Affair, while Dr. Chris Ndatira Mukiza, is the new representative of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on the Board. Dr. Ndatira is the UBOS executive director.

On the Board also is Maj. Gen. Apollo Gowa Kasiita, the Commissioner for Citizenship and Passport Control and Dr. Betty Kivumbi Nanyonga, also representative on the Board from the Public. Dr. Nanyonga is a Senior Mathematics don, at Makerere University College of Natural Sciences.

URN