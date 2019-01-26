Nairobi tense after explosion wounds one Kenyan

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | An explosion wounded at least one person in central Nairobi on Saturday, a police source said, with the Kenyan capital still on edge nearly two weeks after a jihadist attack that killed 21 people.

The wounded person was one of the street-cart vendors who sell their goods in the centre of the city, the source said.

“We have one person injured in this incident. From what he is telling us… he had been given a luggage to transport and that is what exploded. We suspect it is an improvised explosive device, that is what we are trying to confirm,” one of the police officers at the scene said.

An AFP journalist at the scene said the area had been cordoned off by police, who were conducting a search near a metal handcart.

Islamist militants carried out an attack and almost 20-hour siege this month of the DusitD2 hotel and office complex in Nairobi involving a suicide bomber and four gunmen who were all killed by security forces.