MV Kalangala to undergo major servicing in February

The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Works and Transport will ensure MV Kalangala, one of the major marine vessels plying from the main land in Entebbe to Kalangala undergoes major servicing in February this year.

Sadala Musoke, the managing director of Nation Oil Distributors limited, the company that operates MV Kalangala said the vessel will be taken to a floating dock at Port bell Luzira to be checked by marine engineers from both the Ministry of Works and from the insurance company Lloyds before repairs are done

“After checking, several parts of the marine vessel will be repaired and others replaced. The engines will receive maintenance and all other accessories that require attention,” says Musoke.

Currently, the vessel’s crane machine, the wipers, mortar, the propellers, the ice making machine and the lavatory services on the vessel are no longer functional. Vessel engineers from the Ministry of works have on several occasions struggled with docking the marine vessel whenever it reaches a given destination.

The vessel’s servicing according to the Kalangala district leaders is overdue and has raised concerns of the safety of the people using it.

In a letter to Kalangala district leaders, government has earmarked up to UGX 1 billion to repair the vessel. It will take engineers up to four weeks to repair MV Kalangala. In its absence, alternative vessels MV Vanessa, MV Natalie and MV SENCATA are expected to transport people and cargo from Entebbe to Kalangala.

However, all the three vessels expected to replace MV Kalangala do not take heavy cargo and vehicles.

Kalangala district chairperson Willy Lugoloobi in an interview with Uganda Radio Network indicated that well as there is need to take MV Kalangala for major servicing, engineers and government ought to work hard and fast enough to repair the vessel so as for Kalangala business operators to resume business while transporting goods. Mainly fish and timber dealers transport goods using MV Kalangala.

******

URN