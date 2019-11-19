MUSEVENI: Uganda Police are luckier than the army

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has made his first main visit to the Police Headquarters at Naguru in Nakawa Division in Kampala. He was received by the Internal Affairs State Minister, Obiga Kania and Inspector General of Police- IGP, Martin Okoth Ochola.

Ochola applauded Museveni for visiting the Police Headquarters and the trust and support he gives to Uganda Police Force. During the visit, Museveni met 230 members of the Police Council, whose main role is policy formulation. Kania also applauded Museveni for the guidance and criticism he gives Uganda Police Force that has often been vital in their daily operations.

In his remarks, Museveni said police is a lucky institution because it found an organised structure unlike him who had to build a new army. “You’re lucky to inherit organisation like this but for me I had to create the army. Your job is simply is just to learn. First thing to do simplicity of planning. Simple plan is how to come out of the society. When I was growing up, British had a very simple plan for police. British policing was through parish chiefs,” Museveni said.

Museveni said police needs a station for each Sub county armed with 20 policemen thus totaling to 32,000 officers for the more than 1000 sub county currently in the country. Museveni said police officers at Sub counties would work using motorcycles provided for each station. This would require police to purchase about 3000 motorcycles and where possible bicycles can be used.