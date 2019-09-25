Museveni lashes at Opposition for promoting false propaganda against NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lashed at the opposition for promoting hate speech against the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM government, saying Ugandans continue voting for his government because it has done a lot to transform Uganda. Museveni made the remarks while campaigning for Harriet Mugenyi Businge, the NRM candidate in the Hoima woman MP by elections scheduled for Thursday this week. Businge is facing stiff competition from Asinansi Nyakato, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party candidate.

Speaking at Businge’s last campaign rally at Hoima Boma grounds on Tuesday evening, Museveni said the NRM government has done a lot of developments in Bunyoro region. He cited the discovery of oil, construction of the oil roads and international airport among some of the achievements of his government, adding that he gets surprised to see people contesting on opposition tickets.

“They are shameless when they start belittling the NRM Party. Why should you criticize the NRM government when you have nothing to show to this country? They (opposition) compete with envy just,” Museveni said. Adding that, “The bible say you reap what you saw and because you have been voting for NRM that is why you have these many improved infrastructure projects here and the entire country.”

Museveni accused the opposition of promoting false propaganda against the NRM government in Bunyoro sub region and urged voters to abandon them by voting for Businge who is directly linked to him.

According to Museveni, NRM believes in unity that has seen Ugandans vote people basing on their capabilities as opposed to tribe and religious affiliations. He urged the voters to use the peace in the country ushered in by his government to engage in useful socio-economic ventures that will lead to prosperity in their families.

He said although the country is peaceful, some families are still in deep slumber and haven’t woken up to utilize the many government programs to transform themselves economically.

He said apart from the many factories, hospitality industry and real estate that have created enormous employment opportunities, majority of the people are still yet to embrace the money economy.

Museveni revealed government’s plans to operationalize Bunyoro Public University in the near future. He said the university will have a nucleus campus and faculties in other districts of Bunyoro including Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa, Kiryandongo, Kikuube, Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro.

Businge in her speech thanked the President for adding oomph to her campaigns. She urged government to create a fund as an affirmative action to empower communities and sensitize them on standards so that they could supply foodstuffs in the oil and gas industry.

“We need our people to be told how to pack our tomatoes. We hear even packaging materials are imported from China,” she noted. Musicians including Catherine Kusasira, Bebe Cool and Sipapa among others graced the NRM campaign rally at Hoima Boma playgrounds.

The Hoima Woman MP seat fell vacant after Tophace Kaahwa Byagira, the former Woman MP opted to represent the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2019. Electoral commission has set September 26 as the polling day for the By-election.

*****

URN