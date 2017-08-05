MTN to reward Mobile Money customers

Kampala,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has unveiled Mobile Money Month aimed at creating a platform to gather feedback from customers, resolve customer issues, carryout product education and reward customers across various touch points.

The MTN Mobile Money service has been in operation for the last eight years and now has more than 8million customers and 70,000 agents countrywide.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far and we are taking a deliberate effort to recognize, reward and appreciate our customers who have walked with us the journey of Mobile Money since 2009. We are therefore using this time to celebrate with our customers for using MTN Mobile Money and most importantly gather feedback, resolve customer queries in order to improve the service” MTN General Manager Mobile Financial Services, Elsa Muzzolini, said.

Other activities include bonus for customers buying airtime through MTN Mobile Money, rewards for reactivation of MTN Mobile Money accounts, countrywide MTN Mobile Money clinics – where customer issues will be addressed – in addition to unlocking blocked MTN Mobile Money Personal Identification Numbers.