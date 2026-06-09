Mauritius in historic Africa Region IV team golf victory

🇲🇺 Africa Region IV Men Team Championship– Final Results

🥇 Mauritius 🇲🇺 (+1)

🥈 Kenya 🇰🇪 (+32)

🥉 Seychelles 🇸🇨, Réunion Island 🇫🇷 & Tanzania 🇹🇿 (+39)

6⃣ Burundi 🇧🇮 (+57)

Individual Championship

🥇 Adrian Andrade (Seychelles 🇸🇨) (-7)

🥈 Ludovic Bax (Mauritius 🇲🇺) (-4)

🥉 Tanishq Nobeen (Mauritius 🇲🇺 / Team MCB Junior Golf) (-2)

Special Prize – Longest Drive

🏌 Camille Wolf (Réunion Island 🇫🇷) – 322 metres

Tamarin Bay, Mauritius | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | For the first time in history, Mauritius has been crowned champion of the Africa Region IV Men Team Championship after edging out five other teams. Last year’s runners-up, Uganda, wary of recent travel difficulties, skipped the R&A (the Africa Golf Confederation) event, held at the Tamarina Golf Club.

Representing Mauritius in the Africa Region IV Men Team Championship were Ludovic Bax, Rakesh Channoo, Tanishq Nobeen (Team MCB Junior Golf) and Alban de Chalain, who produced three outstanding rounds to secure victory with a total score of +1 over 54 holes.

While Mauritius celebrated a historic victory in the team competition, individual honours went to Adrian Andrade of Seychelles. After opening the championship with a round of 73, Adrian produced a remarkable comeback over the final two rounds with scores of 69 and 67 to finish at an impressive 7-under par and claim the Africa Region IV Men Individual Championship title.

Mauritius also delivered an outstanding performance in the individual standings, with Ludovic Bax finishing runner-up and Tanishq Nobeen securing third place, giving Mauritius two players on the championship podium.

The Mauritius Golf Federation extended its gratitude to Johnson Omollo, President of the African Golf Confederation, “for travelling to Mauritius and honouring the championship with his presence throughout the week. His support and commitment to the development of golf across the region were greatly appreciated.”

Following the prize presentation and closing ceremony, Mauritius officially handed over the hosting rights of the Africa Region IV Men Team Championship to Kenya, who will host the next edition of the championship in 2027.

Last year, a dramatic final day at the All-Africa Region IV Championship had Kenya brushing off a late charge from Uganda to retain their title by just 2 shots at the Golf du Rova course in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

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SOURCE: MAURITIUS GOLF FEDERATION