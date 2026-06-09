All set for 2nd edition of KCB Bank East African golf

KCB Bank Uganda Launches Second Edition of KCB East Africa Golf Tournament Under the Theme “Roar on the Green.”

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | KCB Bank Uganda has today launched the second edition of the KCB East Africa Golf Tournament, scheduled to tee off on 27th June 2026 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

This year’s event under the theme “Roar on the Green” will draw over 180 players from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is organized in partnership with ICEA LION Insurance, Kenya Airways, CFAO, and Ruby Hospital,

Noela Byuma, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, highlighted, “The ‘Roar on the Green’ theme which he said reflects the confidence and determination required to succeed both on the course and in business.

“The KCB East Africa Golf Tour provides a unique platform for building relationships, fostering meaningful connections and bringing together people from diverse backgrounds. We are not only promoting sport and community, but also intentionally investing in a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come, through our tree planting initiatives. This tournament embodies the values of excellence, sustainability and shared prosperity.”

Tournament Coordinator, Paul Kaheru, noted that the event establishes a premier stage for regional pride and endurance, while Golf Director Theodor Van Rooyen emphasized that the competition brings out the finest elements of precision and teamwork as Uganda’s top qualifiers prepare for the grand finale in Nairobi.

Building on its inaugural success, the tournament returns with a strong legacy of competitive excellence and community impact. At last year’s event, team “On the Money”, featuring Gloria Nanyonga, Dipak Patel, Nic Snyman, and Mathew Nviiri secured the overall team title with a stellar 111 Stableford points, while Enoch Nuwagaba (39 points) and Florence Namara (32 points) topped the men’s and ladies’ individual divisions.

This commitment to social and environmental responsibility remains central to the tournament’s identity. Alongside the sporting action, KCB Bank Uganda is advancing its Go Green Campaign. Following the previous planting of 300 trees at Serena Kigo, the bank is actively working toward its broader environmental target of planting 15,000 trees nationwide to promote regional conservation.

Participants will compete in four-ball teams, where the highest score on each hole counts toward the team total, blending individual skill with collaborative team play. The competition will utilize the Stableford format, a points-based system that rewards consistent and strategic play.

“The corporate partners play a vital role in executing the tournament and elevating the golfer’s experience. As the Official Insurance Partner, ICEA LION Insurance will showcase its Clubman’s Insurance, a specialized cover designed for golfers” an official said.

The policy provides protection of up to UGX 4 million against loss or damage to golfing equipment and personal effects while playing, practicing, or in transit, as well as coverage for third-party property damage incurred during play.

While Kenya Airways serves as the Official Airline Partner and will award the winning four-ball team with air tickets, CFAO is presenting an exclusive Hole-in-One Experience Vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series and Ruby Hospital joins as a wellness partner.