MPs Juma prayers undermined Muslim structures – UMSC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has supported a move by the Uganda Police Force to block Juma prayers, which had been organized by Members of Parliament. The Supreme Council says that the prayers undermined the Muslim structures.

The Prayers which had been planned to take place at Kololo ceremonial grounds were organized by Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko and Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, to allegedly pray for the lives of Muslims who have been murdered, arrested and tortured over the years.

However, police blocked the prayers on condition that the organisers had not obtained clearance from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

UMSC Public Relations Officer Hajji Nsereko Mutumba told URN that although Ssebaggala, in his capacity of the Imam of Parliament is at liberty to organize prayers in the precincts of parliament; he undermined the structures of the Muslim leadership when he opted to organize a national event without the involvement of the top leadership.

Nsereko Mutumba adds that the organisers ignored protocol when they chose to notify the Mufti about the event, as opposed to making UMSC part of the process.

Mutumba said the MPs should follow the right channels whenever organizing national events adding that national prayers should be planned and follow the protocol of other faith.

In December, Nsereko and Ssebaggala wrote to the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and the Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi seeking permission for the prayers. Muhoozi cleared the prayers but on condition that Ochola also does the same. However, Ochola has never responded to the letter.

