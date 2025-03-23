MPOX: Kitgum reports 12 suspected cases in children

KITGUM, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | 12 suspected cases of MPOX have been reported in children in Namokora Town Council, Kitgum District.

According to Titus Komakech, the Surveillance focal person, the children, ranging from 3-9 years, are from two schools, St Kizito and St Paul Nursery and Primary schools in Namokora Town Council.

Komakech revealed that the 12 suspected cases were identified after exhibiting symptoms of Mpox, a viral disease characterized by fever, headache, and a characteristic rash and were rushed to Namokora Health Centre IV for treatment.

“We have identified 12 suspected cases of Mpox in children from St Kizito and St Paul schools,” Komakech said. “We are taking this situation seriously and are working to contain the outbreak.”

Komakech added that 28 contacts of the suspected cases have been traced, and three adults are showing signs of the disease.

“We are tracing all contacts of the suspected cases to ensure that we contain the outbreak,” Komakech said. “We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspected cases to the authorities immediately.”

The samples of the suspected cases have been sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute laboratory in Kampala for further testing and confirmation.

Meanwhile, treatment has begun for some of the children having severe symptoms of Mpox. “We are providing treatment to those showing symptoms, and we are working to prevent further transmission of the disease,” Komakech said.

He urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to Komakech, these children suspected to be having MPOX are currently being monitored from their respective homes.

