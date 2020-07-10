MP Komakech granted leave to introduce Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu Municipality Member of Parliament Lyandro Komakech has been granted a leave of Parliament to introduce the Human Rights Defenders Bill.

Komakech who introduced the Private member’s bill entitled “Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill 2020 says that human right defenders that undertake to defend the rights of other persons like human rights organizations, activists, and lawyers among others have often been the target of repressive measures by the government, security forces and businesses among others.

He says that although human right defenders are supposed to be protected under Article 50 of the constitution, there is a need to enact specific legislation prescribing and guaranteeing the rights of human right defenders.

Lyandro says that to date, several human rights defenders face arbitrary arrests, kidnaps and intimidation. He adds that the fact that cases of gross human rights violations are on the increase, specific legislation dealing with the challenges they face in the execution of their work should be introduced.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga granted Komakech leave to introduce the bill and ordered for the publication of the first reading.

Several human rights activists, organizations and individuals have suffered under the hands of security agencies. Several human rights groups have had their offices broken into.

The Uganda Police has for over the past years topped the list of human rights violators according to reports by the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

*****

URN