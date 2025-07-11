Mobile money robbery foiled, one suspected robber shot dead in Kitintale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been shot dead and another arrested in a foiled robbery of mobile money agents in Kitintale.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the armed thugs raided mobile money agents Ibrahim Ssebanenya and Rashid Kyeyune in Kitintale trading center, stealing an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint on Thursday.

However, the agents escaped and raised an alarm, alerting the community, who informed Kitintale police. Police pursued the robbers as they fled towards Bugolobi.

During the pursuit, one suspected robber, identified as Farouk Matovu, was arrested.

Onyango further explains that his colleague, who refused to surrender, fled while firing shots in the air. He was shot dead by UPDF soldiers guarding a residence in Bugolobi.

Police retrieved a rifle with two magazines from the robber. Onyango said the police are now investigating the incident and determining the amount of money stolen.

In recent years, mobile money agents have increasingly fallen victim to armed robberies, resulting in fatalities and prompting continuous calls for the government to implement better protection measures for agents and their businesses.

Meanwhile, Wandegeya Police Division’s intelligence-led operation in several zones, including Kafero, Lower Nsooba, Kalerwe, and Katanga, has resulted in the arrest of over 40 suspected criminals who have been terrorizing city dwellers.

Police said the operation was aimed at enhancing community safety by addressing drug-related activities and other crimes. “ A total of 47 suspects were apprehended and charged with possession of narcotic drugs.

The operation demonstrated effective policing, with officers showing professionalism and discipline.” Onyango said.

