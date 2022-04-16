Missing Kyambogo University student found dead in Luuka

Luuka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A student of Kyambogo University has been found dead. The deceased is 22-year-old Nicholas Dhabasadha, who has been pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration, and a resident of Kiyunga town council in Luuka district.

His lifeless body was recovered from Mawembe hill in Bulongo sub-county, Luuka district on Thursday with deep cuts on the stomach, the head and back. Dhabasadha’s siblings had reported a case of a missing person at Luuka central police station on Wednesday night when he failed to return home.

Detectives backed with a canine, teamed up with the community members to mount a search for Dhabasadha in the neighbourhood leading to the recovery of his body. It is alleged that Dhabasadha held a party with his friends at Mawembe hill on Wednesday morning.

While there, a misunderstanding broke out at the party which prompted some of his colleagues to stab him and hid his lifeless body under the rocks. Dhabasadha’s sister Linda Tuuse says that her brother informed her about their plan to hold a get-together party but he did not specify where it would take place.

“For the past one week, my brother and his friends were organizing a get-together party and he left home very early in the morning to execute his plans, but he did not return, prompting us to alert police authorities,” she said.

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North police spokesperson says that they have so far arrested two close friends of Dhabasadha whose names have been withheld for fear of jeopardizing their investigations.

*****

URN