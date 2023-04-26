Ministry of ICT and National Guidance presents the Digital Transformation Roadmap

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | On 19 April, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance presented the Digital Transformation Roadmap to Ugandan and European digital stakeholders. The objective was to increase coordination and ensure that all partners can effectively contribute to the successful implementation of the roadmap of the Ugandan Government.

The Digital Transformation Roadmap, which was developed with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will help strengthen implementation of the Digital Uganda Vision 2040 and develop complementary strategies to accelerate the country’s digital revolution.

Concretely, it aims to streamline investments for the digital space, enable the utilization of big data to mitigate risks, accelerate the digital skills programme in schools across the country, and support the national digital agenda.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, declared: “Our aspiration is nothing short of transformative: to create a more open, transparent, and accessible Uganda that leaves no one behind.”

“We believe that digital technology can play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, by empowering individuals and communities, enhancing transparency and accountability, and fostering inclusive economic growth.”

The presentation of the Digital Transformation Roadmap by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance took place at a workshop facilitated by GIZ Uganda, Enabel, and ESTDEV as part of the African Union – European Union (AU-EU) Digital for Development (D4D) Hub, with the support of UNDP and Cluj IT Cluster Romania. The event was held at the National ICT Innovation Hub Nakawa.

The AU-EU D4D Hub is a project that gathers European partners with the objective of jointly advancing digital cooperation with African countries. As such, the workshop aimed at strengthening ongoing EU-Uganda collaborations and ensuring that they contribute to achieve Uganda’s digital priorities.

“I am pleased to note that Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap is well aligned with the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, which offers investment opportunities in infrastructure development aimed at connecting our people, societies and economies, through trust and sustainability,” declared Mr. Lennart Deridder, the Team Leader for Inclusive Green Economy at the European Union Delegation to Uganda. “Digital transformation is an integral part of the cooperation of the European Union Delegation and its Member States in a Team Europe approach in Uganda.”

With participation of over 100 representatives of the private sector, civil society, international partners, and academia, an important objective of the workshop was to foster better coordination of efforts so that all partners in the digital ecosystem contribute towards a common goal.

“Experience has shown that actors often end up duplicating efforts due to lack of coordination, or great initiatives are not utilized to their full potential due to lack of information sharing. Strong leadership is needed to ensure the coordination is effective, and Uganda can look to other countries, both African and European, for best practices on how this can be achieved. Today we started the process, and we are looking forward to more exchanges in future,” declared Mr. James Macbeth Forbes, Country Director at GIZ Uganda.

The Digital Transformation Roadmap draft will continue validation before a final version is published. In parallel, participants of the workshop committed to develop a coordination structure to support its implementation.

With this digital transformation roadmap, we have a very big opportunity to accelerate the digital revolution in this country. We are hoping that through these discussions we have today we can deepen understanding of where the digital transformation priorities are and how we work together to implement them,” said Innocent Ejolu, the UNDP Partnerships Innovation and Development Solutions Specialist.

“When we talk about the digital transformation, it is helping us realise digital transformation in a more structured manner and a way that will be impactful for the citizens of this country. In this discussion today we also want to point out the avenues we can leverage to create employment opportunities for young people,” Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance told the meeting.

According to Uganda’s development blueprint Vision 2040, ICT provides an opportunity to improve national productivity by making the government and business enterprises more efficient, effective and globally competitive. There is potential to improve availability of digital content and e-products, automation of government processes and inter-agency connectivity, innovation bridging the gap between industry and the academia and commercialization of research and development. There is low level of business automation and use of ICT in industrial development and low local digital content. Uganda shall develop, improve and retool its ICT talent building mechanism by adopting globally-benchmarked industry-rated skills assessment. Ultimately, Uganda shall catalyze a “whole-of-government” transformation by putting as many as feasible public services online as possible, automating work functions and reducing paper work for greater internal operational efficiencies (building capacity, enabling better services, creating knowledge, collaborating effectively, investing optimally, encouraging innovation). The expected result of this is better delivery of services, open engagement and significant improvement in government operations.

The African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Digital for Development (D4D) Hub supports African institutions to lay ground for an inclusive and sustainable digital transformation. The project works with African governments and regional organizations to advance digital cooperation with European partners. Already, there is an ongoing collaboration between the PPDA and the African Union-European (AU-EU) Digital for Development (D4D) Hub aimed at improving public sector efficiency in Uganda through digital transformation. As part of this project, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is accompanying the PPDA in its efforts to advance the digitalization of its public procurement processes.

In Uganda, public sector procurement is a significant component of public expenditure management, which plays a critical role in ensuring effective service delivery, good governance, and sustainable development. Public sector procurement accounts for up to 60% of the government’s expenditure. Increased uptake of digital public procurement could offer the government many opportunities to streamline processes, save resources and increase transparency and accountability. For example, citizens could track the progress of their applications online, reinforcing confidence in public procurement systems. Procurement specialists could also access bidding information online, making the review process simpler and more efficient. E-procurement could also make bidding on public projects more financially accessible for small and medium enterprises. Additionally, bidders could submit applications remotely, reducing the time and costs of travel to administrative offices. In terms of privacy, online applications could ensure the bidders’ identity remains confidential and is only disclosed after the bid opens. A digital system could also make it easier to blacklist poor performing contractors and improve the quality of public works.