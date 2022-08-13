MARTHA KARUA: No more chest thumping from them

🔵 Kenya election RESULTS

✳ Odinga – 57.13% ➡ 1,731,077 votes

✳ Ruto – 42.17% ➡ 1,279,733

✳ Wajackoyah – 0.47% ➡ 14,297

✳ Waihiga- 0.21% ➡ 6,659

* Results from 9,743 polling stations out of 46,229 (21%)

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua has hailed all those who contested on the Azimo La Umoja ticket, especially in William Ruto’s UDA strongholds, for helping to stop the ‘chest thumping’.

“Even where no seat came, votes still came…they may not had been as many as we hoped, but you can imagine if those votes had gone the way some chest thumping fellows were announcing they would go, then, it would have been called out for them on the first day,” Karua told party leaders from across the country assembled in Nairobi.

“It is because we disrupted the chest thumping boast and made it idle, that we are now waiting for the election to be called for us.”

She is confident her party has won the Presidential election. “Ours was a great campaign and we now have our win being tallied. This was a four month campaign versus a four year campaign, ” said Karua, a former Justice minister.

FULL VIDEO (NTV Kenya)

Calls for unity

Martha Karua outlined the challenges the party will face in uniting the country.

“We do not view any part of the country as not part of the blue nation. Where we need several more coats of blue, we have enough paint in our stores. Kenya must be one,” she said.

She renewed her confidence in party head – long time opposition leader Odinga.

“Our captain has a very generous heart. He never carries forward grudges and embraces all. He is person who focusses his energy on what is good for the nation. ”

Azimio la Umoja (Resolution for Unity) One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga has 57% of the votes counted so far, with Ruto of Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance taking 42.17% for far. The votes announced are from 9,743 polling stations out of 46,229.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

