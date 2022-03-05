Mane strike hands Liverpool victory to keep pressure on City

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool moved to within three points of leaders Manchester City after Sadio Mane’s first-half goal handed them a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Both goalkeepers were called into early action, with Lukasz Fabianski denying Mohamed Salah, while Alisson twice kept out Michail Antonio.

Mane scored on 27 minutes when he got in ahead of Craig Dawson to finish Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross-cum-shot.

Alexander-Arnold then made a vital interception at the other end, clearing off the line Pablo Fornals’ lob over Alisson.

Despite losing Jarrod Bowen to injury, West Ham missed a glorious opportunity to equalise on 71 minutes, when Manuel Lanzini fired over from close range.

Antonio was also thwarted late on by Naby Keita’s last-ditch challenge.

A seventh successive win moves Liverpool to 63 points ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

West Ham stay fifth after a first defeat in five on 45 points.