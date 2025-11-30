Man City leaves it late, Sunderland fights back in Premier League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Phil Foden scored an injury time winner as Manchester City kept its title hopes alive with a 3-2 win at home to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Foden opened the scoring in the first minute and the match looked to be totally under Manchester City’s control when Josko Gvardiol doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

Leeds fought back in the second half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulling a goal back three minutes after the break, and Manchester City’s defensive flaws were exposed again when Lukas Nmecha made it 2-2 in the 68th minute with a penalty that Calvert-Lewin had won.

The match looked set for a draw but Foden sealed a vital win in the 91st minute.

Sunderland fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

Amine Adli and Tyler Adams put Bournemouth 2-0 up after just 15 minutes, before Enzo Le Fee got Sunderland back into the match from the penalty spot before halftime.

Granit Xhaka set up Bertrand Traore to level in the first minute of the second half, before Le Fee gave the assist for Brian Brobbey’s winner with 21 minutes still on the clock.

Newcastle United notched a 4-1 road win over Everton. Newcastle led 4-0 at halftime thanks to two goals from Malick Thiaw and further strikes from Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a consolation for Everton with 21 minutes left to play.

Tottenham’s problems are mounting up after a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham that leaves Thomas Frank’s side with one point from the last 12.

Fulham led 2-0 after just six minutes, with Kenny Tete opening the scoring after four minutes and Harry Wilson doubling the lead two minutes later with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario well out of position.

Tottenham improved in the second half with Mohammed Kudus lashing in a left-footed shot from the edge of the Fulham penalty area, but was unable to find an equalizing goal.

Brentford continues to climb the table thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Burnley, with all four goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

Igor Thiago opened the scoring for Brentford from the penalty spot in the 81st minute. Zian Flemming made it 1-1 with a penalty for Burnley four minutes later, but Thiago’s second of the match put Brentford back ahead just a minute later, with Dango Ouattara scoring Brentford’s third in the 92nd minute. ■