Akena returns with win in President’s Cup

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | National team player Joseph Reagan Akena marked his return to the par-71 Entebbe Club by claiming the prestigious President’s Cup on Saturday.

The Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club-based player beat home member Samuel Bazaale 4-3 in a nail-biting match-play final. “It’s good to be back winning here again,” Akena said. “My semifinal showdown with Amon Bwambale was nerve-wracking for me, and I thought I wouldn’t win that game, but I am glad I am here with this win.”

Akena won his first major as a teenager in 2024 – the Uganda Open on this very course.

He is now looking forward to more victories on the local amateur scene but, at the same time, looking forward to taking part in the US Amateur Championships come June, together with landing a university scholarship.

Thirty-four elite amateur golfers took part in this tournament, which started with a qualifier with 16 making the cut with a prize fund of sh10 million.

The Ladies category had a total of 13 ladies, with 8 making it to the next stage. Toro Club’s lady captain Peace Kabasweka beat Kabale Sports Club’s Meron Kyomugisha 6 and 5. The lady golfers had a prize fund of 3 million.

This tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking tournament organised by the Uganda Golf Union and was sponsored by Prudential Uganda, Aquafina Uganda, Trackers Safari Lodge, Biomedical, Medisell, MTN Uganda, MTN Momo and NBS Sport.