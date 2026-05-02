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I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series back as Uganda vs Kenya ‘Migingo Skirmishes’

The Independent May 2, 2026 SPORTS Leave a comment

All set for action Saturday. COURTESY PHOTO PIVOT MEDIA

 

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series 2026 returns Saturday, May 2nd, at Entebbe Club, with a fresh twist – a Uganda vs Kenya battle.

Departing from its traditional quarterly format, this outing marks the much-anticipated return leg of the ‘Migingo Skirmishes,’ a Uganda vs Kenya golf showpiece.

The concept of the Migingo Skirmishes was initiated in 2024 by Kihara Mania- the Regional I&M Bank CEO, after he participated in the second edition of the Katogo Golf Series in June the same year. Impressed by the experience, he invited the organisers to take the event to his home club- Limuru Country Club in Kenya.

This idea came to life in November 2024, when over 60 amateur golfers from Uganda travelled to Kenya and took on members of Limuru Country Club, marking the inaugural I&M Bank Katogo Golf cross-border series.

By press time, fifty-nine (59) Kenyan golfers, the majority from Limuru, had confirmed participation for the Entebbe showdown.

The Katogo Captain, Elly Mukasa, who led the Ugandan contingent to Limuru in 2024, has warmly welcomed the visiting Kenyan golfers, emphasizing the importance of regional unity through sport and the continuity of relationships built through the series.

“We are truly happy to have our Kenyan brothers and sisters in Uganda,” he said. “This is more than just a golf tournament; it’s a celebration of friendship and shared passion. We look forward to returning the favor and making this an unforgettable experience for every attendee. While we will compete fiercely on the course, the spirit of brotherhood remains at the heart of this series.”

Saturday’s competition will feature a match play format for the main team event- Katogo versus Limuru & Co. Alongside this, a Stableford competition will cater to the wider field of golfers.

In the inaugural Migingo Skirmishes in 2024, the Kenyan side claimed bragging rights after posting an impressive 399 points, comfortably ahead of Uganda’s 343. This weekend, however, the hosts will be eager to leverage their local knowledge to reclaim the title on home soil.

I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga, highlighted the significance of the event towards growing the game of golf and the deepening of regional integration through sport.

“The Migingo Skirmishes gave birth to the cross-border legs of the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series. Since then, we’ve been able to host events beyond Uganda and bring together golfers from across the region. We’ve seen how powerful this platform has become in building connections, and there’s so much more in store this year as we continue to expand and innovate,” she said.

The series continues to maintain its signature hole-in-one prize, a brand-new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

The event will culminate in a 19th hole experience that will be headlined by the Janzi Band, with a relaxed denim-themed dress code.

The 2026 I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series is supported by Johnnie Walker, Victoria Motors, GA Insurance, RwandAir, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kampala Serena Hotel, Fenon Events, Goldman’s Luxury, NBS Sport, Case Hospital, and Time Cop Security.

Draw

TIME NAME TIME NAME
7:00  

PEACE HELLEN                       SHEILA NDUHUKIRE

 10:00 CHARLES KIZITO & DAVID KATEREGGA

KENYAN PAIR
7:10  

 

 10:10 ARTHUR GWAKU & WILLIAM OTIENO

KENYAN PAIR
7:20 BERNARD ARITUA                       COLLINS ARITUA

DARWIN ANGUDRI

 10:20 JAMES O’SULLIVAN & MOUREEN OKURA

KENYAN PAIR
7:30 STEPHEN ADRAPI                              ISRAEL FENIE CHARLES ODERE                  FLORENCE NAMARA 10:30 SERWANO WALUSIMBI & PAUL KATURAMU

KENYAN PAIR
7:40 STEPHEN KABUGO                DENIS AKANKUNDA ABSOROM NABISIIMA         PHIONAH NAMANYA 10:40 PAUL KAHERU & MAXI BYENKYA KENYAN PAIR
7:50 JAIME BYARUHANGA                          GEORGE AFI CHARLES KABUNGA                           SUE KNIGHT 10:50 MARTIN KIVUMBI & JOVIA TUGUME KENYAN PAIR
8:00 IVAN ARINAITWE                       RUKIA NALWOGA RITA APELL                                  JULIA NAMPEWO 11:00 HARRY HAKIZA & JERRY OWACHI KENYAN PAIR
8:10 MUSA BAGUMA                    ARTHUR ARINAITWE ESTHER AGANYIRA                  EDITH WAMALWA 11:10 ALLAN MUHEREZA & ADRIAN BUKENYA

KENYAN PAIR
8:20 MOSES OCHOLE

PATRICIA NAKASI                              RUTH AKELLO

 11:20 RAYMOND EKWAMU & IAN MUTIBWA

KENYAN PAIR
8:30 ROBBINS MWEHAIRE & T. TUMUBWEINEE

KENYAN PAIR

 11:30 HENRY NSUBUGA & PICOLE LUKYAMUZI

KENYAN PAIR
8:40 STEPHEN MAGERO & BRIAN MANYINDO

KENYAN PAIR

 11:40 MATHIAS ZUNGU & DANIEL MUWOOYA

KENYAN PAIR
8:50 BRYAN NSUBUGA & BRIAN WALUSIMBI

KENYAN PAIR

 11:50 JACOB BYAMUKAMA & PETER KAGUMYA

KENYAN PAIR
9:00 MILTON EDIMU & LLOYD BUSUULWA

KENYAN PAIR

 12:00 JOSEPHINE NJOROGE & GRACE MAYIANI

KENYAN PAIR
9:10 NELSON OJWIYA & EDWARD OKECH

KENYAN PAIR

 12:10 JOSEPH LUYIMA & SREERAG SASIDHARAN

KENYAN PAIR
9:20 TIMOTHY OKANYA & JAMES OKEMA KENYAN PAIR 12:20 ANTHONY AGABA & DANIEL KALUNGI

KENYAN PAIR
9:30 INNOCENT KIHIKA & MORRIS ONGWECH

KENYAN PAIR

 12:30 KENNETH KIDDU & JOSEPH BOGERA KENYAN PAIR
9:40 NICHOLAS KEBBA & LONY AKENA KENYAN PAIR 12:40 ELLY MUKASA & PETER MAGONA KENYAN PAIR
9:50 MICHAEL MONNE & RONALD PULLE KENYAN PAIR 12:50 MICHAEL SEKADDE & JACKSON WERE

KENYAN PAIR
TIME NAME TIME NAME
1:00 ROBERT EJIKU & JOHNSON DAIRO KENYAN PAIR 1:50 HENRY MUKIIBI               BERNA MUSANABERA CHARITY TUSHABOMWE         OLIVIA NAKUYA
1:10 ANCEL TUMWESIGYE & MILTON OCEN

KENYAN PAIR

 2:00 IVAN DUSHIME                               AARON ECEL MULEMA MUKASA              MAXIE MUWONGE
1:20 JP BASABOSE & DAUDI SEBBAALE KENYAN PAIR 2:10 JOHN MUCHIRI                          ISAAC MARIERA DANIEL OPWONYA             JUSTINE LIGYALINGI
1:30 EDWARD NANGONO             TIMOTHY MUSIIME

SAMUEL KINYANJUI                    MICHAEL NIMOH

 2:20 RINO KITIMBO                 CHARLES KALUMUNA

MATHIAS KALULE
1:40 NELSON MUSINGUZI                PAUL NDYAGUMA HELLEN LUNKUSE                               ANNE ABEJA 2:30
 

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