Union launches an affordable ‘Union Bundle’ to power Uganda’s informal sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan transport sector continues to reap the benefits of working as one unit under the Union Transport Alliance, with an all-in-one daily mobile phone bundle designed specifically for Uganda’s informal sector as the latest innovation launched.

The Union Bundle, developed in partnership with MTN Uganda and launched under the campaign “Sigala ku Line”, is a daily package priced at sh2,900. If offers users a seamless combination of data, voice, and access to Union Apps empowering them “to stay connected, work smarter, and earn more”.

Today, the national chairman of the Union Transport Alliance, Frank Mawejje, officially launched the ‘Union Bundle’ at an event held at Nateete Trucks Park alongside fellow members of the transport and trading community and the union’s app customers.

“For a boda rider, we understand what it means when your phone goes off midday. That is not just a lost call; it is a lost customer, a lost trip, sometimes even a lost day’s income. We rely on our phones the same way we rely on our bikes. That is why this union bundle speaks to us. It is simple, affordable, and built for how we actually survive and earn on the road. When you are always on the line, you are always in business,” Mawejje remarked.

At its core, officials revealed, the ‘Union Bundle’ is an income-enabling tool. The bundle delivers four key benefits: Affordable connectivity – staying online at sh2,900/= only; All-in-one access – 300MB, 35 minutes to all networks, and free access to Union apps and Afromobile; Income generation – Union Apps to help users earn directly from their phones; Convenience – Built for simple, everyday use.

Remarks from Fred Ssenoga – @UnionAppUg Business Product Advisor: In building this #UnionBundle, we kept coming back to one reality; most of our users are not just browsing, they are working. They are coordinating, selling, moving, and earning through their phones. I have seen… https://t.co/0kVxvkccoE pic.twitter.com/1G0ToeM6eM — Bonnita🌻 (@tbonnita) May 5, 2026

Key partners that form the the Union Transport Alliance – officials from the bus, truck, taxi and boda boda associations – together with Fred Ssenoga, the Union Business Product Advisor, attended the launch.

“If you have ever managed a bus stage or coordinated a trip, you know how important constant communication is. A delay, a missed call, or a breakdown in communication affects everyone; drivers, conductors, and passengers. From my experience, we have always needed a more reliable and affordable way to stay in touch throughout the day,” said Umar Kakaire, the Chairperson, Bus Union.

Uganda’s informal sector comprising boda boda riders, drivers, conductors, traders and market vendors forms the backbone of the economy. However, many within this segment remain underserved by existing digital solutions due to high costs, fragmented services, and products that do not reflect their everyday realities.

Officials said the Union Bundle directly addresses this gap by providing a simple, affordable, and practical connectivity solution tailored to how informal workers live and work.

Transport sector looks to a digital future

As Uganda accelerates toward a digital future, Union is committed to ensuring that the informal sector is not left behind but fully included and empowered, officials told guests at the launch.

“Union is calling on all riders, drivers, traders, and everyday earners across the country to activate the Union Bundle and experience a smarter, more affordable way to stay connected and grow their income.”

Uganda’s transport sector—long fragmented, informal, and underserved—has lacked the structure, financing, and coordination needed to unlock its full economic potential. Millions of operators across boda bodas, taxis, buses, and trucks have operated without access to affordable financing, organized systems, or collective bargaining power.

This progress has already been accelerated by strong, high-impact partnerships with leading institutions, including NSSF, MTN, Housing Finance Bank, Spiro, Next Media and others, enabling the Union to deliver financing, connectivity, mobility solutions, and nationwide visibility to its members.

“Building on this foundation, the alliance represents a horizontal expansion across the entire transport ecosystem—integrating boda bodas, taxis, buses, and truck operators onto one unified platform. This coordinated structure enables shared access to financing, technology, partnerships, and markets.”

At its core, the Alliance is designed as a commercial platform (“supermarket”) for already existing products such as the Union ride-hailing app, bike loans, Union water, smartphones and Union Oil, the newly launched Union Data Bundle, as well as future products such as Union matatus (taxis), Union buses, Union trucks, tyres, spare parts, electric cars, backpacks, laptops, scholastic materials and many more.

This, the union is confident, will position it as the largest organised economic vehicle in Uganda.

The Alliance, the first of its kind in the region, also opens the door for deeper collaboration with partners across the mobility, financial, manufacturers and other service providers offering access to one of the largest organized transport networks in the region

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