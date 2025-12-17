LOP calls out Government on detention of Clergy

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has criticised government over the continued illegal detention of Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira, a Roman Catholic priest from Masaka District, describing the incident as a serious violation of the law and the fundamental human rights of the clergy.

Raising the matter in Parliament on Tuesday, 16 December, 2025 Ssenyonyi questioned the involvement of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in the arrest of the priest, noting that the arrest and detention of suspects is the mandate of the Uganda Police Force.

He further expressed concern that nearly two weeks after the arrest, Fr. Ssekabira has not been produced before any court of law, a situation he described as impunity by the very institutions charged with safeguarding citizens.

“My concern is not only that he was unlawfully arrested, but that he is being held in a non-gazetted place. He cannot be accessed by lawyers, doctors, or family members,” said Ssenyonyi.

He warned that such practices were increasingly becoming normalised, citing the recent arrest and detention of Kenyan citizens in unknown locations and never produced in court to face trial. He argued that the continued use of illegal detention erodes public trust in state institutions and undermines the rule of law.

Kalungu West MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, said the arrest of the priest caused anxiety and unrest in Masaka and surrounding areas and warned that continued human rights violations of such magnitude could have political consequences for the ruling government.

“Let the priest be brought to court and tried. This will solve the many worries and challenges in Masaka. Otherwise, I can assure you that we, the opposition, will win votes over you because of how the priest has been treated,” Ssewungu said.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, called for accountability, urging that the specific UPDF officers involved in the arrest and continued detention of the priest be identified and sanctioned. He said the circumstances surrounding the detention raised serious legal and constitutional concerns.

In response, the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, told Parliament that efforts were underway to ensure due process was followed and that the priest would be produced in court.

“I do not feign ignorance. I do not dispute the document tabled where the UPDF stated that they are holding the person in custody. We are following up to ensure the priest is presented in court as fast as possible, and that anyone who is found to have violated the law will be sanctioned,” said Kiwanuka.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda