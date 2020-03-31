LIVE: Museveni clarifies on lock-down, urges Ugandans to walk

Uganda COVID-19 history

🔹 March 31 – 11 new cases – TOTAL 44

🔸 March 29 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 33

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has in his 7th address on the COVID-19 pandemic, urged Ugandans to walk to buy necessities. He also confirmed that cases of cases of positive tests in Uganda have risen to 44, after today’s tests showed 11 mainly from the quarantined Watoto Children.

Museveni explained that he banned private cars because many had been transformed into taxis. He said Ugandans should seek home-delivery of items, using boda bodas.

On protective gear for health workers, he said he is in discussion with the Ministry of Health to urgently import, but also produce some kit locally.

On directives on food, he acknowledged the challenge of Ugandans who live from hand to mouth. He promised government will step in to support those in need.

He warned “shameless opportunists” who are promising to give food to those challenged. He repeated that those arrested will be charged with attempted murder. “We will crash you. This is just greed for power,” he warned.

On the ban on private cars, he said he ordered immediate action, for he did not want a situation where people from urban areas returning to the rural areas and spreading coronavirus.

“I direct the police, if you impounded any vehicles yesterday night, release them. I give them amnesty,” he said.

He was clarifying on lock-down measures he announced on Monday. Uganda’s total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 33.

On mass tests, he said it is expensive and meaningless as those who are negative, can easily be infected soon after. Each test costs 65 dollars.

“It is better to only test with signs – coughing, sneezing and temperature,” he said.

He said the order for not more than five to meet, does not include weddings. “With 10 people, you can go ahead to wed, there is no problem.”

Exemptions

On exemptions, he said the ministry of transport will have to put stickers on vehicles to allow them reach their destinations.

He also clarified on weddings, saying the expenses involved put a burden on young people, and would prefer smaller weddings to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

He insisted that the RDCs should organise their offices to handle requests for emergency cases related to travel.

Bank officials will soon get stickers for their cars to enable them move to their offices. Stickers will also be given to the media.

He warned the cultural leaders in Gulu who are saying the pandemic is witchcraft that should be handled differently.

