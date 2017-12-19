Tuesday , December 19 2017
LIVE: What the MPs are saying in the Age Limit debate

The Independent December 19, 2017 News Leave a comment 225 Views

Kadaga makes a ruling in parliament Monday. PHOTO VIA @parliament_ug

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After another dramatic morning in which today’s parliament session was briefly suspended over claims soldiers were camped at the Catholic and Anglican prayer places, MPs started contributing to the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill (No2) of 2017.

When the plenary resumed after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga promised an investigation, MPs took to the microphone to give their reactions.  “All of you will speak; we shall stay here the whole night,” promised Kadaga.



 

