Letshego Holdings boosts COVID-19 fight in Kyotera district

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Letshego Holdings Ltd, under its subsidiary Letshego Uganda has Friday (July 24) donated a consignment of goods worth Shs 4million to Kyotera town as added effort towards the district’s efforts in managing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Giles Aijukwe, the CEO for Letshego said during times of uncertainty and crisis, one cannot reiterate enough the need to support one another.

“COVID-19 has really tested our collective strength,” Aijukwe said.

He added that with many businesses closing, unemployment spiking, inability to pay rent and keeping the lights on- getting tougher than ever before is paramount.

“That’s why partnering with an initiative that is already taking strides in bettering their community is an opportunity we couldn’t pass on,” Aijukwe said. The support was extended through ‘The Kasolo Foundation.’

In line with their tagline, which is Improving Lives, Letshego is focused on environmental and community stewardship.

“We profoundly believe in development which meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of the future generations. So we help where we can because we are firmly committed to building a better world together,” Aijukwe said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has donated 1,000,000 masks and gloves, produced 28,000 liters of antibacterial gel, contributed more than 5,000 tons of products to build hospitals, distributed 650,000 meals and food packages, and sanitized 1,000 villages.

The Kasolo Foundation caters for over 100 youth (male/female) in the Kyotera area by arming them with skills in hair dressing, sewing, motorcycle repair and maintenance, metal work and fabrication and carpentry.

“We are eternally grateful,” said Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the MP of Kyotera County.