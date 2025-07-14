Lawyer accused of defrauding Justice Kanyeihamba further remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court has further remanded city lawyer Andrew Obam, who is accused of stealing funds from the bank account of the late former Supreme Court Justice, Prof. George W. Kanyeihamba.

Obam was first arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday before Grade One Magistrate Paul Mujuni on charges of money laundering involving over $56,800 (approximately UGX 210 million), allegedly stolen from Prof. Kanyeihamba’s account held at Bank of Africa.

On Monday, he returned from Luzira prison to the court to be informed of the progress of investigations on the charges against him.

By the time Obam appeared in court for the first time last week, the complainant, Kanyeihamba, had been admitted to the hospital. Prof. Kanyeihamba died on Monday at Nakasero Hospital.

According to the prosecution led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Josephine Namatovu, investigations into the matter are ongoing but are in advanced stages.

The court has heard that Obam, a partner at Loi Advocates, allegedly deposited the stolen money into the law firm’s account using cheques reportedly taken from the late professor’s residence.

It is alleged that between October 2022 and September 2024, Obam fraudulently received over 200 million shillings from the retired jurist’s account in the Bank of Africa and declined to return the funds, despite the victim’s deteriorating health.

He is specifically charged with one count of money laundering.

Obam was not allowed to take a plea on the charge of money laundering, as the offense is capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court.

Obam, who was arrested by police working together with detectives attached to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, has been remanded back to Luzira Prison for another two weeks until July 25th, as investigations continue.

