Kyambogo University student dies in rental

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Shallon Nsiimenta, 21 a student of Kyambogo University, Bushenyi learning centre in Katungu, was on Tuesday evening found dead in her rented house.

Nsiimenta was found dead by a friend whom they stayed with only identified as Kyomuhendo, when she returned from school.

Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson says Nsiimenta, a resident of Nyakashojwa cell in Kyamuhunga sub county had just reported at the study centre for her first year. She was to pursue a degree in Science for Primary Education.

Tumusiime says Kyomuhendo called Nsimenta’s parents at around 5pm and also reported to police after her friend she had left in the house sickly, died.

Tumusiime says Kyomuhendo in her statement said that Nsiimenta had some difficulty in breathing but had got some medication.

Tumusiime says the body of the deceased was taken to Kampala International Hospital for postmortem as investigations to ascertain the cause of death commence.

Lauben Agaba, the father of the deceased says he was shocked by the news of his daughter’s death who he says left home well a day before her death.

He wants police to fully investigate the death of his daughter noting that the death of Nsiimenta on her first day at the campus leaves many unanswered questions.

Jalia Arinaitwe, the neighbor to the deceased says she only saw Nsiimenta come in a day before, but she had not seen her get out of their room the whole day.

URN