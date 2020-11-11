Kitgum council to erect monuments in honour of deceased district leaders

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum district councillors have proposed to erect monuments to honour deceased senior leaders.

The proposals were made during a full council meeting held on Tuesday to pay tribute to seven leaders who served in various capacities at the district local government and other fields within and outside Kitgum.

The deceased are Billy Graham Odongkara, former Kitgum district Vice-Chairperson, George William Olweny a former speaker at Kitgum District Council, Gaetano Opiyo Ocitti, an educationist and member of district service commission. Others are Abraham Langoya, Philip Ogwang Kilipa a former legendary traditional musician, George Odwong, former Kitgum Resident District Commissioner and Hannington Opira a former councillor. They all died between September and October this year.

Charles Ocaya, the Workers Representative at the district council during the council session moved a motion to have a monument erected at the district headquarters to honour the leaders.

He also proposed that the council names roads in their memory and having their portraits on the wall of fame at the district council hall.

“I move a motion to recognize the invaluable services of these fallen leaders to Kitgum district in the areas of education, public administration, policy legislation and in district boards,”

Nyero Kenneth Nyokcek, the Namokora Sub-county LCV Councillor says it was befitting to honour the leaders for their remarkable contribution to the district and the rest of Acholi sub-region.

He, however, singled out the former district vice chairperson Odongkara as a key figure in spearheading and designing of an ordinance on banning charcoal burning in the district to save the natural resources.

Christine Atoo, the female councillor representing Kitgum Matidi Sub-county hailed Odongkara as a hero and proposed that an ordinance on charcoal burning scheduled to be tabled before the district council on Wednesday be named after him.

Odongkara was Chairperson technical working committee for the ordinance on the joint Acholi charcoal ordinance that seeks to prohibit destruction of forest covers for commercial charcoal production in the region.

Kitgum District Council Speaker, Simon Loum says the monuments, portraits, and roads named after the leaders will help to keep their legacy alive.

He, however, says they expect the rest of the Acholi district council to dedicate the joint Acholi Charcoal Ordinance in honour of Odongkara who tirelessly contributed to the drafting.

He notes that the district will pass out the resolutions made at the council to some of the neighbouring districts were some of the fallen leaders had impactful contributions for discussion and implementation.

Kitgum LCV Chairperson Jackson Omona says they have already shared the idea with their partner Refugee Law Project who has asked for a concept note on the proposed monument.

