KCCA’s Buzeki warns law enforcement officers against indiscipline

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, has asked law enforcement officers to desist from acts of impunity and corruption.

Meeting law enforcement officers at City Hall on Tuesday, Buzeki said that indiscipline will not be tolerated and that individual officers will be held accountable.

Buzeki appreciated the officers for protecting green spaces and mending the city’s image.

However, Buzeki expressed concern over corrupt practices within the enforcement team. She noted that some officers engage in selective application of the law, targeting those who don’t bribe them while sparing those who do.

KCCA enforcement officers have in the past come under the spotlight for inhuman treatment during operations and extorting money from hawkers in exchange for their confiscated merchandise.

The KCCA boss emphasised that corruption taints the authority’s image and that those involved will face serious consequences. Buzeki revealed that some officers have been given 14 days to defend themselves against various allegations from the public.

Buzeki noted that the authority will not tolerate officers who remain in the field, for instance, even up to 9 pm, engaging in acts of impunity against the public.

She also highlighted the importance of understanding their roles and responsibilities while executing their duties.

Buzeki promised to address the welfare of law enforcement officers, including their grievances, and hold regular meetings to solve problems and challenges they face.

Buzeki assessed the officers’ knowledge of KCCA ordinances. She realised that most of them were familiar with the trade ordinance, while some demonstrated fair knowledge of other ordinances, such as the Public Health Act.

The session involved random questioning of officers, with some appearing apprehensive about being approached. Buzeki promised to organise a training session for the law enforcement officers to refresh their minds for a better city.

Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi emphasised the importance of law enforcement officers being pleasant and professional in their interactions with the public.

KCCA Legal Director Frank Rusa highlighted the significance of the law enforcement team in shaping the public’s perception of KCCA. He stressed the need for discipline and professionalism, warning that errant officers would face consequences. Rusa introduced the new Manager for Enforcement, SSP Kassim Matovu, and outlined the hierarchy of law enforcement.

Matovu highlighted challenges faced by the enforcement team, including limited manpower, old vehicles, and inadequate uniforms. He noted that 67 female officers are part of the team, with 43 being active currently, and emphasized the need for more female officers to handle cases involving women vendors.

Matovu outlined the team’s responsibilities, including trade order, green belt protection, solid waste management, and noise pollution control. He requested support for the team, including motorcycles, training on ordinances, customized vehicles, uniforms, and communication gadgets. He also asked for a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) handbook to guide officers on their duties.

