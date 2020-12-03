KCCA to unveil old taxi park before festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has promised to unveil the newly refurbished Old taxi park before the festive season.

Eng. David Luymbazi, KCCA Deputy Executive Director told URN that they are very optimistic that the contractor will complete the work a week towards Christmas.

“We have given the contractor instructions to accomplish the remaining work by December 15th, 2020 and we will have to launch it immediately, “said Luyimbazi.

Luyimbazi says once the works are completed, they will reorganise the operators and relocate them back into the facility.

The refurbishment of the old taxi park started in May this year. The work was initially expected to take three but dragged on for several more months.

Luyimbazi says the delay was occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown, which affected almost all sectors.

Taxi operators have welcomed the development. Erias Ddamulira, a taxi driver, says they will wait until the construction work is completed.

He says operating in private taxi Parks isn’t easy because of the stringent operational regulations and fines.

Musa Kawuuki, another driver says the refurbishment has taken long, which has forced many taxis to operate on streets like along Burton Street and Snay Bin Street where they pay hefty bribes to law enforcement officers to allow them to operate.

