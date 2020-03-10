Kampala CID team to arraign 200 in courts over theft, drug abuse

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Metropolitan Criminal Investigations Department led by Bernard Muhumuza, will by close of this week have arraigned more than 200 suspects in various courts over theft, robbery and drug abuse.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire says that most of the suspects were netted during an ongoing hunt for thugs operating along the Northern Bypass.

A joint security team commanded by Moses Kafeero launched a crackdown on suspected robbers, muggers and thieves on March 5, after various people complained that they had been victimized along Northern Bypass. The operation which also covered areas of Kawempe, Wandegeya, Kalerwe, Kyebando, Kisasisi, and Kiira road, was conducted by Local Defence Unit- LDUs, Field Force Unit- FFU, Crime Intelligence, 999 Patrol Unit.

It has led to the arrest of 400 suspects so far. However, Owoyesigyire said that these have since been screened and reduced to 204. Owoyesigyire says that some of these had been wanted by police for committing various crimes.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango explains that out of the 108 suspects, arrested on the first day of the operation, 40 were detained at Kawempe police division, 48 at Wandegeya division whereas 49 others were detained at Kira Road division.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga earlier identified the alleged ringleaders of Northern Bypass gang as Rwanyaga Shaban, Baba, Alex Matovu, Kenny and Zaina. Enanga said the police was finding it difficult to police Northern Bypass because of the darkness and the absence of Closed Circuit Television –CCTV cameras in some of the points.

URN