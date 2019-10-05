Kadaga wants mandatory physical exercise in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has tasked local leaders and district education officers to ensure all schools have enough space to conduct physical exercises.

Speaking at the celebrations of the World Heart Day in Jinja district on Friday, Kadaga says that, some schools have limited space where pupils can hardly carry out physical exercises which has left them lazy and prone to heart diseases.

The international heart is celebrated every 29th September with an aim of creating awareness on the different causes of heart diseases and how to overcome the risk factors.

Today’s celebrations which were flagged off with an awareness walk throughout Jinja town were under the theme, of “my heart, your heart,” with emphasis on the public to ensure healthy diets on a daily basis.

Studies done by the Uganda Cancer Institute have proven that children and adults who do not carry out any physical activity are prone to heart-related illnesses.

Kadaga stresses that the culture of daily physical exercises should be introduced to school children who can easily maintain it to their maturity stages.

She further says that all schools should embrace health clubs which can save children from non-communicable diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

John Omagino, the Executive Director Uganda Heart Institute says that heart-related illness have increased one out of every four people suffering from the disease.

Omagino has revealed that the alarming results have increased due to lifestyle changes among the adults who no longer carry out routine physical exercises.

