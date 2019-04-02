Justice Bamugemereire, land probe sued for illegal arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people have sued the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led land commission over illegal arrests.

The four Annette Natukunda, Irene Akiteng, Immaculate Ayebazibwe and Elly Ampurire were arrested on March 12, 2019, when the commission invaded Prime Housing Estates offices in Masooli, Wakiso District. The company is owned and managed by Ruta Ngambwa, a businessman, who has been cited in several cases of land grabbing.

The applicants allege that they were arrested and put on a waiting patrol vehicle with a private number plate which took them around Kampala until when they reached Justice Bamugemereire’s residence in Buwaate, from where they were taken to Najeera Police Station and later to the Commission’s offices in Wandegeya.

Annette Natukunda, Ruta Ngambwa’s wife was reportedly tasked to explain the whereabouts of her husband before being taken back home for a search. She alleges that the commission ignored her plea to pick her children from School during the time of the arrest.

The four were allegedly detained at Central Police Station save for Elly Ampurire who was taken to Wandegeya Police Station where they each spent three days on charges of withholding information. They were granted Police Bond on March 14.

They now say that their arrest was illegal and are demanding a declaration that the commission acted out of its capacity and power when it caused their arrest and detention without trial.

They are also seeking an order to be compensated for general and punitive damages.

According to Documents before the Civil Division of the High Court, the charges are filed against Justice Bamugemereire and nine others including the Commissioners of the Commission and their Secretary, Dr Douglas Singiza.

The respondents have been summoned to file their defence within fourteen days before the matter is allocated for hearing.

