Jolin Rugari further remanded over murder

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has further remanded Kanoheri Jolin Rugari, wife to Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul in Uganda, Chris Rugari, to Luzira prison on charges of murdering their two-year-old son.

Kanoheri, who has been in Prison since April 11th, has been further remanded until June 5th as investigations into charges of murdering Rugari Nganwa continue. Kanoheri, together with her 24-year-old housemaid Robinah Nabanjja, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Frank Namanya for an update on the progress of investigations.

However, the court was informed that there was no state Attorney present in court, hence further remand.

Prosecution states that between the 1st and 2nd April 2025, at Mutungo Zone eight, in Nakawa division, with malice aforethought, Kanoheri killed Nganwa. Nabanjja is charged with being an accessory after the commission of murder.

Investigations so far state that Kanoheri had concealed Nganwa’s death as an accidental fall through a widow on top of the family’s storied house.

When Koneheri was arraigned before the Court for the first time, she was not allowed to plead to the offence of murder, because it is only triable by the High Court, which has unlimited jurisdiction.

Kanoheri, though, maintains that she is innocent, just like her relatives and that the truth will one day come out.

