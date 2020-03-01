Jinja officials resolve to sell off gov’t property to finance headquarter construction

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja district officials have resolved to sell some dilapidated government buildings to raise money to finance the construction of their new headquarters.

In 2015, the then Jinja district councilors resolved to selloff plot 1 on Busoga road at Shillings 2.5 billion to finance the construction of their headquarters the following year.

However, the councilors later realised that the money was insufficient to finance the desired work.

They unanimously agreed to fix the money on a fixed deposit account in Crane bank to accrue interest to cover the funding gap.

However, the LC 5 chairperson, Titus Kisambira, says the works have stalled due to lack of funds.

“We cost the construction works at an estimated fee of Shillings 4.3 billion. We are currently stranded due to lack of funds,” he said.

He says they have resolved to sell off of the dilapidated government properties to raise Shillings 1.8 billion.

“There is no cause for alarm. What we are selling off is a dilapidated structure, which is not fit for human habitation. It is just fair that we let it go and acquire funds to construct better structures,” he argued.

Adding that, “the money we received last year was spent on purchase of construction materials and payment of casual laborers.”

However, the Jinja District Speaker, Michael Nyende says the item approving the sale of the said property was smuggled on the order paper without his knowledge.

“It is true that, some councilors and scores of people from the public are against this decision. Truth be told, it was smuggled on the order paper by members of the executive,” he said.

David Isabirye, the representative of Bugembe town council wants the Executive to provide clear accountability for the Shillings 2.5 billion before fronting proposals for more funding.

URN