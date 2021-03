Intra-African trade fair pushed to December citing COVID-19 vaccination

Kampala, Uganda | Isaac Khisa |The second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) is now set to take place from Dec 8-14, 2021, it has been confirmed.

The African Export-Import Bank, the African Union and the Rwanda government decided to shift the date of the continental trade fair, which was previously scheduled to hold from Sept. 6- 12, 2021, to allow for a broader roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines across the continent and ensure that the event is held under the most optimal health conditions.

The decision was made at the extraordinary meeting of the IATF2021 Advisory Council held virtually on March 18. The new date will enable organizers to take stock of all the latest safety precautions, allow for wider roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and to put in place effective COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, IATF2021 Advisory Council Chairman and former President of Nigeria, said that the new date would also give countries and businesses more time to prepare for IATF2021.

“Our intent is that all participants garner the full benefits of the abundant networking, trade and investment opportunities that will arise at IATF2021. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a lot of enthusiasm for the event. The extra time given to preparatory activities and effective roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines will allow IATF2021 to be held under favourable conditions, giving more confidence to participating governments, exhibitors, buyers, conference delegates and other visitors,” said Obasanjo.

“IATF2021 will bring together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services, and explore business and investment opportunities enabled by the single market created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to accelerate Africa’s integration and industrialisation agenda,” he added.

Organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union and hosted by the Rwanda government, IATF2021 will play a crucial role in assisting and enabling businesses and corporates across Africa to share trade and market information and conclude business deals that are critical in supporting the implementation of the AfCFTA. The first Intra–African Trade Fair (IATF) was held in Cairo, Egypt, in 2018.