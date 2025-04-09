Interviews for Heads of Department in Namisindwa suspended indefinitely

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Interviews for Heads of Department positions in Namisindwa District have been suspended indefinitely, raising concerns among local leaders and residents. The interviews were initially scheduled for Monday this week but did not take place. They were later postponed to Tuesday, only to be called off again.

In an exclusive interview with our reporter on Tuesday, Namisindwa District Chairperson Grace Namukhula explained that the interviews were cancelled for two consecutive days because technical personnel from the Ministry of Public Service failed to show up.

Namukhula stated that the Namisindwa District Service Commission has now resolved to proceed with interviews for lower positions such as nurses and parish chiefs, while the process for Heads of Department remains on hold.

She further noted that once the lower cadre interviews are completed, the district will officially communicate with the Ministry of Public Service to request a specific date for their officers to come and conduct the departmental-level interviews.

Meanwhile, Bubulo East Member of Parliament John Musila has threatened to take the matter to the Inspector General of Government (IGG), citing injustice to the shortlisted candidates. He accused some local leaders of frustrating the recruitment process and alleged that certain acting Heads of Department were plotting to delay the interviews to cling to their positions.

John Nakhaima, a resident of Namisindwa, also voiced his frustration, accusing top district officials of shielding what he described as incompetent acting department heads who are unqualified for the roles they currently hold. He claimed that this has negatively affected the district’s performance in national rankings and alleged that such individuals are often used for political mobilization during election periods.

Namisindwa District Local Government had earlier advertised several key vacancies, including the positions of Chief Finance Officer (CFO), District Health Officer (DHO), and Production Officer. A shortlist was released, and interviews were expected to begin on Monday.

