Iganga RDC, LC 5 chairperson clash over food relief

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a disagreement between the Iganga Resident District Commissioner, Eva Kwesiga and LC V Chairperson, Patrick Kayemba over the distribution of relief items received by the Covid19 Task force.

The relief items comprising rice, maize flour and beans were donated by the Indian Association of Iganga on April 2nd, 2020 to support vulnerable people affected by the current lock down.

Whereas the LC V Chairperson wants the items distributed to vulnerable communities, Kwesiga wants the items handed over to Covid19 National Task Force for proper accountability.

“The Indian association responded to the president’s call and their main aim was for us to help them handover this food to the national task force for proper accountability and recognition,” she told journalists.

Adding that, “Different authorities have advised her to handover the items to the national task force for easy distribution within the vulnerable communities all over the country.”

However, the LC V Chairperson, Patrick Kayemba disagrees, saying transporting the food relief to the national task force collection center involves costs that were not budgeted for.

“Distributing food within the district will save us from the burden of ferrying items worthy 2.5 tones to Kampala,” he said.

In her April 7th, 2020 letter, the presidency minister directed District Covid19 Task Forces to undertake the recommended standard operating procedures and distribute food items to vulnerable communities.

URN