IG dismisses Amuru fisheries officer over forged UCE results

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has directed Amuru district Chief Administrative Officer to take disciplinary action against the district fisheries officer for uttering false Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The directive comes nearly two years after the IG recommended the sacking of Rogers Baguma, after being found guilty of using a forged UCE certificate to gain employment as the District Fisheries Officer.

According to an investigation report from IG, Baguma applied for the position of a fisheries officer in Amuru District Local Government on May 12, 2016, and stated that he had completed his UCE at Akalo Secondary School in 2000.

He was offered an appointment on probation in May 2017 and later posted to the District Production Department in July 2017 by Amuru District Service Commission.

However, whistleblowers reported to IG that his UCE certificate among other academic documents presented for the position he applied for were fake.

The IG investigation report indicates that when Baguma’s questionable UCE result was taken for verification with Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), the board Executive Secretary in a November 26, 2019 response clarified it was forged.

The former Deputy Inspector General of Government George Bamugemereire in a May 19, 2020 letter seen by URN written to the then Amuru CAO noted that Baguma had contravened section 351 of the penal code and directed for his sacking.

“In view of the above findings, you are directed to submit Mr. Rogers Baguma, Fisheries Officer to the District Service Commission for disciplinary action leading to termination of service since he uttered a forged UCE certificate to gain employment with the District,” Bamugemereire directed. He instructed that the district informs IG of action taken within 45 days of receipt of the letter.

But nearly two years later, Amuru District local government hasn’t taken any action against the accused prompting IG to raise fresh queries on the delays.

Geoffrey Matovu, the Regional Inspectorate Officer in Gulu says since 2020 when they issued the recommendation, they haven’t received feedback on any action taken by the Amuru District Local Government.

Matovu says they are interested to understand why the district hasn’t implemented the decision of the IG, many months later even when the evidence presented wasn’t disputed by the accused.

Thomson Obong, the Amuru District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) acknowledged that his predecessor hadn’t taken any action on the matter when he took over office.

Obong however says that he has taken up the matter but notes that IG shouldn’t expect them to swiftly terminate Baguma’s services without following the provision of the Local Government standing order.

He says Baguma will be summoned to appear before the District reward and sanction committee to be heard and later subjected to the District Service Commission for disciplinary measures.

Section 351 of the penal code act (Cap 120) states that any person who knowingly or fraudulently utters a false document commits an offense of the same kind and is liable to the same punishment as if he/she forged the thing in question.

URN