Harry and Meghan to produce Afghan war film for Netflix

The couple’s production company Archewell is developing a feature film for Netflix based on the book No Way Out by Major Adam Jowet

New York, US | BBC | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to make a film based on a true story of British troops under siege during the Afghanistan war.

The couple’s production company Archewell is developing a feature film for Netflix based on the book No Way Out by Major Adam Jowett.

Maj Jowett led a unit of soldiers who defended a compound in the town of Musa Qala, a Taliban stronghold in Helmand province, from waves of attacks in 2006.

It is a highly personal subject for Prince Harry – he spent 10 years in the British Army until 2015, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He has continued to be involved with veterans, including by launching the Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Earlier this year, he spoke out after US President Donald Trump made controversial comments that allies, including the UK stayed “a little back” from the front lines in Afghanistan. Trump later used his Truth Social platform to praise UK troops as being “among the greatest of all warriors”.

The duke said: “I served there. I made lifelong friends there, and I lost friends there.”

He and the duchess will serve as co-producers on the new film adaptation of No Way Out.

The book was published in 2019 and is described by its publisher as a “powerful, highly-charged and moving” account.

The film’s script is being written by Matt Charman, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for co-writing Steven Spielberg’s Cold War drama Bridge of Spies.

It’s the Sussexes’ latest film and TV project with Netflix. They are also producing adaptations of The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory, and a drama set in the world of polo after making a docuseries about the sport.

However, the couple’s relationship with Netflix was watered down last year.

After their previous contract ended last summer, it was replaced by a “first look deal”, which gives Netflix first refusal on any new proposed shows from the duke and duchess.

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Source: BBC