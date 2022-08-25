Former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine has reportedly died. The four-star General has been battling an undisclosed illness in a hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi where he was airlifted a fortnight ago. The Defense Ministry and Army Spokesperson, Brig. Felix Kulayigye could neither confirm nor deny news of Tumwine’s death when contacted by our reporter.

He asked URN to wait for an official statement. Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among is among the high-ranking government officials who took to Twitter to express their sadness about the General’s demise. “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of our elder, liberator, Hero, Long-serving Legislator, and former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine. My sympathies go to H.E Kaguta Museveni,” Among twitted.

Gen. Tumwine was appointed minister for security on March 4, 2018, replacing Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde. Besides being a minister for security, Gen. Tumwine was the longest serving Chairman of the UPDF General Court Martial and UPDF representative in parliament until May last year.

In November 2020, Gen Tumwine came under fire when he said police had the power to shoot and kill anyone violating the law while responding to questions from journalists about why security had killed over 50 people during simultaneous protests triggered by the arrest of then National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi while campaigning in Luuka district.

He is also remembered for pointing fingers and warning the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina to stop meddling and engaging the army in land matters after the former deployed soldiers on disputed land in Muyenga.

Gen. Tumwine was born on April 12, 1954.

