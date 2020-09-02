Four arrested for burning parliamentary aspirants car in Nakaseke

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested four persons for allegedly burning a car belonging to an aspirant for Nakaseke South Parliamentary seat.

The car registration number UAQ 227-W belonging to Charles Kawuma Nsereko Basajjassubi, a member of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party was set ablaze last night from a parking space within Nakaseke town council.

Nasur Lubowa, one of the area residents says that they got a notification from a security guard that the car was on fire. However, it was too late to save it.

Nsereko’s campaign manager Joshua Zaake says that they have been using the car to transport campaign posters and campaigners to the rallies. Zaake says that he has previously been intimidated by supporters of Arthur Nkalubo, a challenger within the NRM camp and incumbent MP Luttamaguzi Semakula.

Zaake explains that he has received reports that a group of about 20 people participated in the act in vengeance over Luttamaguzi’s detention. Luttamaguzi is currently on remand at Kasangati prison for breach of COVID-19 guidelines, cases which according to his supporters are politically motivated.

Arthur Nkalubo, the other contender in the race condemned the burning of the vehicle and dismissed any report linking him to the incident. Nkalubo has since asked the police to release his supporters who were suspected of burning the vehicle.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah regional police spokesperson says that police has so far arrested four suspects and they are being detained at Kiwoko police station to help in the investigations. Ssemwogerere however has warned supporters of all camps against participating in any electoral violence.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission roadmap, campaigns have come to an end today and polls are expected on Friday, September 4.

******

URN