Forty-six new US Peace Corps Volunteers start work in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 46 United States Peace Corps Volunteers (PCVs).

This newest group of 21 health and 25 agribusiness volunteers brings the total number of Peace Corps Volunteers currently serving in Uganda to 146. The swearing-in ceremony represented the culmination of 10 weeks of training for the 46 volunteers.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, some of the volunteers will be placed at rural health centers and will train and empower village health teams and community health promoters.

They will promote access to healthcare services with a focus on HIV, malaria, hygiene, and nutrition.

Community agribusiness volunteers will contribute to the U.S. government’s Feed the Future Initiative and will focus on farm-to-market value chain development, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and improved child nutrition.

In her remarks at the ceremony at the US Ambassador’s residence in Kampala on August 8, Malac said that the event “marked another milestone in the growing partnership between the people of the United States and Uganda.”

Who are Peace Corps?

Peace Corps is a service opportunity for Americans to immerse themselves in a community abroad, working side-by-side with local leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges of our generation.

The first group of volunteers arrived in Uganda in 1964, and to date, 1,700 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Uganda.

Peace Corps Uganda continues to grow year to year with three goals in mind; To help the people of Uganda in meeting their need for trained men and women ; To help promote a better understanding of Americans on the part of the Ugandans served; To help promote a better understanding of Ugandans on the part of Americans.