FDC appoints 2021 Mobilization Team

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party has appointed a grass root mobilization team ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that team will traverse different parts of the country to recruit new members and meet party leaders and supporters.

According to Ssemujju, the decision was taken during the National Executive Committee meeting held on Friday.

The team will consist of FDC General Secretary Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Geoffrey Ekanya, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, Michael Kabaziguruka, Ibrahim Kasozi, Mubaraka Munyagwa and Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Others include FDC National Chairman Wasswa Biriggwa, party president Patrick Amuriat, Salaamu Musumba and Philip Wafula Ogutu among others.

He says that the mobilization team are expected to audit existing structures to establish gaps caused by death, desertion, absenteeism and retirement of leaders among others.

He says that after mobilization, the team will report to the FDC National Council, which will then make recommendations to the National Delegates Conference.

Ssemujju also says the party had planned to hold elections in July but may not be possible since the Electoral Commission has set nominations for Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for August 2020.

The change in the nomination dates means that the FDC has to adjust its program to be able to prepare adequately for the nominations.

Ssemujju says the party needs to make a decision as to whether to conduct their internal elections before or after the General elections.

