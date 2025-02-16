Entrepreneurs to UNBS: Stop trainings in hotels

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entrepreneurs in the Ankole sub-region have requested that the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) stop conducting training and workshops in hotels and instead visit their workplaces. The UNBS, supported by Trade Mark Africa, held a meeting and training session for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Mbarara City on Friday.

The session focused on meeting product standards and the certification process, among other topics. Simon Ssezi Mwijuka, the chairman of the Mbarara City Traders Association (MBACITA), argued that holding trainings and workshops in hotels primarily benefits traders in urban areas, leaving out entrepreneurs in rural regions.

He suggested that UNBS conduct sensitization sessions with entrepreneurs before confiscating their goods. This, he said, would ensure local manufacturers are supported in registering for the quality label and can add value to raw materials.

Mwijuka also criticized the bureau for its poor customer feedback, stating that officers do not respond to business owners’ concerns in a timely manner, which hinders many businesses from thriving. Maria Anitah Kobumanzi, a trader in fruits and beverages, emphasized the importance of prioritizing grassroots initiatives to help agricultural entities achieve quality yields that meet higher standards.

She urged UNBS to focus on rural entrepreneurs, who are often responsible for production and manufacturing, to help them bring products to market that meet the required standards. “They should increase sensitization, especially for rural entrepreneurs, because they are the ones who start the production process up to manufacturing. UNBS should train these local people on how best they can enter the market with products of good standard,” Kobumanzi said.

Mathias Nuwamanya Kabagambe, a coffee producer, criticized UNBS for its delayed certification process, stressing that receiving feedback earlier could help businesses identify and address issues promptly.

Mr. Abubaker Bakulu Mpagi, a Senior Certification Officer at UNBS, responded by noting that the bureau has established a division dedicated to assisting small business owners in obtaining certification more efficiently.

He also mentioned that UNBS has been working to educate entrepreneurs on how to navigate the certification process. Mpagi added that they are ramping up awareness efforts at the national level to ensure more companies and SMEs meet the required standards.

URN