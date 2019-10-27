Sunday , October 27 2019
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / EC starts verification of voters’ register at village level

EC starts verification of voters’ register at village level

The Independent October 27, 2019 In The Magazine Leave a comment

 

Plans to make 2021 smooth have started

NEWS BRIEF: The Electoral Commission started a nationwide exercise to verify particulars of voters on the National Voters’ Register using village (LC 1).

The exercise started on October 21st and will end on October 28th conducted in all villages throughout the whole country.

“The purpose of the verification exercise is to enable members of the particular village to scrutinize their respective register and identify persons who are not eligible to be on the Voter’s register for their village, for example, the dead and those who left the area”, said Jotham Tumwesigye the EC spokesperson.

He also said that the commission will also use the exercise to identify persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in each village for purposes of compiling a clean village PWDs registers.

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved