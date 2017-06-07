Wednesday , June 7 2017
Dr Stella Nyanzi returns to court on Thursday

GODFREY SSALI June 7, 2017 News Leave a comment 43 Views

FILE PHOTO: Buganda Road Court in session, with Dr Nyanzi seated in dock. PHOTO @bamulanzeki

Hearing of the application filed by Makerere University Researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi  to halt cyber crime proceedings against her, has been pushed to tomorrow June 8, 2017.

This is because prosecution’s Jonathan Muwaganya has not physically seen Dr.Nyanzi’s application to be in position to respond to it, which prompted Magistrate Ereemye to grant the state more time to prepare himself. She is asking Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate James Ereemye to halt the proceedings.

Dr.Nyanzi through her lawyers led by Peter Walubiri wants her  case of cyber harrassment and offensive communication against  the person of president M7 temporarily stayed until the   until the Constitutional Court pronounces itself on a petition she filed challenging the Mental Treatment Act.

However the State wants Dr. Stellah Nyanzi’s  mental status ascertained on grounds that a person of her stature cannot behave in such manner, unless she is mentally unsound.

However Dr. Nyanzi  has since challenged Govt’s move insisting that its a violation of her rights.

