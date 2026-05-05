Dr Martin Odur Otieno: LEAD convention will spur development in East Africa

Lead convention 2026 shapes the future of governance and business resilience in east africa

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The League of East African Directors (LEAD) 2026 represents a landmark opportunity to elevate East Africa’s global profile in governance leadership, strengthen investor confidence, and drive sustainable economic transformation across the region. Dr Martin Odur Otieno, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Leadership Group Ltd made the observation April 30 as Uganda hosted the LEAD Convention 2026 at Arirang Hotel, Nakasero Road, Kampala.

The convention brought together regional and global leaders to address the future of governance, leadership, and sustainable economic growth in an increasingly uncertain world.

“The ultimate hedge against volatility and uncertainty is not a more complex algorithm. It is a leadership philosophy rooted in empathy, trust, and the restoration of human dignity at the centre of governance. As you go back to your boardrooms, look beyond the risk register and the audit reports. Look at the people. Build institutions that are not just future-proof, but future-wise,” said Dr. Martin Odur Otieno.

As a premier regional professional body, the League of East African Directors continues to play a pivotal role in advancing excellence in corporate governance and leadership across the region. The Convention concluded with a regional governance communiqué outlining shared priorities for institutional strengthening, policy recommendations, and enhanced collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.

Held under the theme “Future-Proofing Business: Risk, Resilience and Responsibility – Leading Through Uncertainty”, the Convention convened over 300 high-level participants, including board chairpersons, corporate executives, policymakers, regulators, investors, and governance professionals from across East Africa and beyond.

The convention was held at a critical time as organizations navigate complex challenges driven by geopolitical tensions, rapid technological disruption, climate risks, financial volatility, and evolving regulatory environments. These dynamics are placing increased responsibility on boards and leadership institutions to anticipate risk, strengthen resilience, and guide organizations toward long-term sustainability.

“LEAD was never meant to be confined within the borders of Uganda. We have grown our membership by 47 percent, not as a statistic, but as a signal that leaders across Uganda and the region are awakening to the urgency of structured governance, ethical leadership, and boardroom excellence,” said Trevor Ariho, Chief Executive Officer, League of East African Directors.

Gertrude Karugaba, Chairperson, League of East African Directors, remarked, “This room is full of leaders who understand that governance is not a commodity. It is a responsibility that carries weight in the lives of real people. In times of uncertainty, the boundaries between board and management matter most. Our role is to set the strategic direction, to determine the risk appetite, and to hold management accountable. Our work is to listen, to challenge, and to question, but never to do.”