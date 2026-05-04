Pearl Bank boosts Just Believe Day Outreach progamme to feed 1000 families

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Pearl Bank has helped extend support to 1000 families through the Just Believe Day outreach held 2nd May 2026, in Kawempe-Kazo.

Just Believe Day is a high-impact community outreach aimed at delivering both immediate relief and long-term empowerment within Bwaise – Kawempe, one of Kampala’s most vibrant yet underserved communities.

Spearheaded by Ugandan artist Joshua Baraka, the initiative is designed to respond to pressing socio-economic challenges while inspiring hope, resilience, and opportunity among residents, particularly the youth.

Just Believe Day seeks to address immediate needs through the distribution of essential relief packages to approximately 1,000 vulnerable families, helping to ease daily living challenges.

Pearl Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Priscilla Akora, highlighted that as a homegrown bank, Pearl Bank is committed to supporting initiatives that improve the livelihoods of people in our community.

She said, “Just Believe Day is a worthwhile intervention that blends social impact, youth empowerment, and community engagement in a way that aligns with broader national development aspirations and the bank’s purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans.

“Humanitarianism is among the corporate social investment pillars through which the bank implements its CSI agenda, hence we are pleased to join this noble cause of creating impact in communities where we have a footprint.”

Ugandan artist Joshua Baraka, the brainchild behind Just Believe a Day, appreciated Pearl Bank for its contribution and for being part of community impact initiatives supporting those in need.

He congratulated the bank upon moving to its new head office located on plots 15-17, Roscoe Road off Lugogo Bypass.

The Just Believe a Day initiative also incorporated a capacity-building component in partnership with AUMEX, where aspiring local talent were equipped with practical knowledge on the business of music, financial literacy, and intellectual property, thereby promoting sustainable income opportunities and informed participation in the creative economy.