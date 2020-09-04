Dr Ayume floors Evelyn Anite as ministers fall in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Charles Ayume has floored Minister of State for Investment, Evelyn Anite in a heavily contested NRM party primary poll in Koboko

“Thank you for believing in me and the legacy of my father. You have spoken loud and clear. I am humbled by your trust in me. Thank you for a resounding victory,” Ayume said after he was declared winner.

“We have now overcome the first milestone in the journey and I have now been officially declared the winner of the NRM Primaries for Koboko Municipality, I thank God, the people of Koboko for your trust, and Uganda for the support extended to me and my family,” Ayume added.

Ayume is the son of former Speaker Francis Ayume, who died in a car accident in 2004.

